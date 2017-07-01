Church bells in Sheffield to mark death of bell-ringer

The bells will toll at a church in Sheffield today in memory of a soldier cut down in his prime during the First World War.

Today (Saturday, July 1) marks the centenary of the death of Arthur Ward, who was a bell-ringer at St John's Church in Ranmoor.

Arthur, who was part of a large bell-ringing family, was just 26 when he was killed in action near Arras, in northern France.

In his honour, a memorial peal lasting more than three hours will ring out at the church today, followed by a quarter peal tomorrow.

Arthur, who served with the York and Lancaster Regiment, was one of five brothers who rang the bells at St John's - four of whom served in the Army during the First World War.