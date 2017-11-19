Christmas lights chaos in Sheffield city centre as diversions lead to motorists being stuck inside car park for HOURS

People driving through Sheffield city centre this afternoon have experienced significant delays, as traffic diversions put in place due to the city's Christmas lights switch-on led to motorists being stuck in a department store car park for hours.

Crowd control measures for this evening's Christmas lights switch-on has seen some of the city centre's busiest roads, including Pinstone Street and Leopold Street, being closed to traffic.

But the diversions put in place as a result of the road closures has led to a number of traffic flow problems, and has even resulted in people being stuck inside the John Lewis car park for hours.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the force has received a number of complaints about the traffic flow issues, with some even concerned a major police incident had taken place.

They said: "We've referred the issues to Sheffield City Council, who were the organisers of the event.

"Coming out of the car park, people just couldn't get away, so even though the car park was empty there were a number of motorists who were stuck in the car park for hours."

Commenting on Twitter, Debbie Bottomley said: "Been stuck in John Lewis carpark 1 1/2 hours road blocked due to Christmas lights switch on nightmare!"