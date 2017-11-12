Child among four people taken to hospital after serious crash in Sheffield

Have your say

A child is among four people who have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Sheffield this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Retford Road, in Handsworth, this afternoon, shortly after 1.20pm.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said a Vauxhall Insignia and a Mini, containing a family, were involved in a collision.

He said four people, including a child, had been taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this stage.

Police said a red Ford Fiesta is also believed to have been involved in the collision but was not present when officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 501 of November 12.