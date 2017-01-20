Candlelit vigil in Sheffield to mark Trump's inauguration today

Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president today will be marked in Sheffield by a candlelit vigil.

Sheffielders have been invited to gather from 5.30pm in Tudor Square, outside the Lyceum Theatre, to show their support for ‘diversity’ and ‘mutual respect’.

The event will begin with music from Darnall Gospel Community Choir, which organisers say will act as a 'reminder of our common humanity'.

Speakers will include Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh; charity leader Shahida Saddique, human rights campaigner Mark Hutchinson and climate change crusader Revd Michael Bayley.

Mr Trump is due to be sworn in as the 45th US president during a ceremony beginning at 4.30pm British time today.

