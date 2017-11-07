Callous thieves steal money from Sheffield Scout group

Police are hunting callous thieves who stole money from a Scout group in Sheffield.

The crooks broke into St Mary's Parish Centre and Scout Hut in Handsworth on Thursday and stole money used to support the Scout group.

Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team today appealed for help to find those responsible for the theft.

It also seeking information about groups of youths it says have been seen causing trouble in and around the church, just off Handsworth Road, and are believed to have vandalised the building.

Posting on its Facebook page, the team wrote: "Unknown offenders have broken in and stolen a quantity of money which is used to support the scouting group- so the people who lose out are the local kids!

"Groups of youths have also been seen around the church and again damage has occurred in the past to a valuable local building.

"We are increasing our visibility, CCTV is now in operation around the area, as well as working with other agencies. We ask for local support in finding who stole the money or identifying those causing trouble in and around the church."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 955 of November 2. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.