Businessman leaves the office and joins hospice runners at the Sheffield 10k

Sheffield businessman Andy Baker is getting out of the office and onto the road as he prepares to join almost 100 runners supporting St Luke’s Hospice at the second Asda Foundation Sheffield 10k.

Andy is a director of award winning Sheffield commercial interior design and fit-out specialist Ovo Spaces, which has chosen Sheffield’s only hospice as its charity for the coming year.

And one of the company’s first big fundraisers will be Andy’s participation in the hugely popular Sheffield 10k on September 24, joining around 100 more St Luke’s runners in a throng of several thousand amateur athletes.

“St Luke’s is an outstanding Sheffield charity and one that the whole Ovo Spaces team are very excited to be supporting,” said Andy.

“I’m hoping that my part in the 10k will get the fundraising off to a flying start as we have many more special events planned for the coming months.”

St Luke’s Corporate Fundraising Manager Jack Kidder commented: “We are always delighted to work with innovative businesses and we look forward to working closely with our good friends at Ovo Spaces, an outstanding example of two Sheffield names working together for the good of the whole city.”

To support Andy visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ovospaces