Businessman issues Sheffield Council with £300,000 invoice over bus gates row

The owner of a Victorian bathing house in Sheffield has handed the council a bill for nearly £300,000, after a row over city centre bus gates escalated.

Steve Wilkinson, who runs Spa 1877 in the city centre, claims that is how much controversial bus gates on Glossop Road have cost his business since they were introduced in 2010.

Steve by the bus gate on Glossop Road

But Sheffield Council has rejected his claim, insisting the bus gates were put in place 'via due process' and it has received no evidence of any loss in trade to which they had contributed.

Mr Wilkinson says the gates, brought in to prevent buses and trams getting stuck in peak hour traffic, have made it harder for customers to access the historic Turkish baths on Victoria Street, off Glossop Road.

He also argues the restrictions have been poorly signposted, meaning visitors have either been caught out or avoided the area altogether, especially since a camera was controversially moved and markings changed at the end of last year.

After pressure from Sheffield City Centre Residents Action Group (SCCRAG), the council recently revealed proposals to alter signs and road marking in an effort to end any confusion for drivers.

But Mr Wilkinson is still pursuing the £296,000 invoice for lost revenue which he sent the council at the end of last year.

"Since they put the bus gates in we've noticed a gradual decline in trade, but after the recent changes it's fallen off a cliff," he said.

"From June 2010, the council increased its turnover by £400 a day through fines from this flawed bus gate scheme, while Spa 1877 and the cleaning supplies shop Killi's both had theirs reduced by £200 a day. That's why I believe we are entitled to this compensation."

A council spokesman said the bus gates and alternative routes were clearly signposted, and there was a warning period before they were introduced and after changes were made last year.

"Businesses are not automatically entitled to compensation for any detriment they claim is caused by transport schemes which have been put in place via due process. We have received no evidence that any actual losses have been incurred or that any downturn in trade is related to the bus gates," he added.

"We have advised Mr Wilkinson of what he needs to do to pursue a claim but have heard nothing further."

Mr Wilkinson's biggest bugbear is that until recently, he says, there were no signs warning customers arriving from the west about the restrictions - which only apply on the westbound stretch of Glossop Road, from Regent Street to Gell Street, on weekdays between 4pm and 6.30pm.

As a result, he claims many of them unwittingly landed themselves with a fine when they headed back up Glossop Road after parking on Victoria Street - with the cost deterring some from returning to the baths.

The number of fines rose slightly between 2010 and 2015, with 3,285 issued in the latter year, a recent Freedom of Information request revealed.

Mr Wilkinson claims these figures show the bus gates are not working, as you would expect the figure to fall if they were doing their job properly and easing congestion.

But the council, which argues that the benefits of the gates for public transport users massively outweigh any inconvenience to drivers, says the figures on penalties have been fairly consistent and this is 'not unusual'.