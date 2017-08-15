Buses rerouted due to yobs hurling stones in Sheffield

Yobs throwing stones at buses in Sheffield have led to two services being rerouted.

A group of youths was lobbing missiles at buses in Shiregreen last night, Travel South Yorkshire reported.

It tweeted shortly after 9pm that number 75 and 76 buses would not be able to serve Butterthwaite Road and Hartley Brook Road due to the dangers posed to passengers and drivers.

It said the services would be diverted via Beck Road for the remainder of the evening.

The service is believed to have returned to its normal route this morning.

The incident comes just two days after a stone or brick reportedly hurled from a block of flats smashed the window of a number 97 bus travelling along Southey Green Road, in Southey Green.

No one was seriously injured in that attack but a female passenger was so distressed she went into shock and required treatment from paramedics.