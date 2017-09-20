Burglary gang locked up after high-speed chase through South Yorkshire

A burglary gang who were arrested after a high-speed car chase through South Yorkshire have been jailed for a total of nearly 13 years.

Charles Bell, James Kynaston, Sonny Bradley and Rocky Smith were involved in a spate of burglaries in Rotherham, Doncaster and Derby.

Charles Bell, aged 28, was sentenced to four years in prison

The quartet's crime spree was finally brought to an end following a high-speed chase in May 2016, during which police pursued a stolen Mercedes sports car through South Yorkshire and across the border into West Yorkshire.

Smith, Kynaston and Bradley were arrested after fleeing the vehicle, which enquiries showed had been stolen from a property in Rotherham and painted black to disguise its identity.

The trio all appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, where they were sentenced to a total of 12 years and 11 months in prison.

Bell, of St Wilfrid's Road, Doncaster, admitted three counts of burglary. The 28-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison for each count, to run concurrently.

James Kynaston, aged 29, was jailed for three years and 11 months

Kynaston, of Atebanks Court, Balby, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary and one count of possessing criminal property. The 29-year-old was jailed for three years and 11 months.

Bradley, of Warwick Road, Intake, Doncaster, admitted one count of burglary, one of dangerous driving and one of possessing criminal property. The 30-year-old, who was behind the wheel during the chase, was jailed for two-and-a-half years. He was also handed a two-year driving ban with a six-month extension and must sit an extended re-test to get his licence back.

Smith, of Dundas Road, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one of possessing criminal property. The 28-year-old was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Detective Inspector Mark Oughton, from Rotherham, said: "This has been a lengthy and complex investigation into an organised group of thieves who have worked together to blight residents in Rotherham, Doncaster and Derby, targeting properties they believed would contain high-value jewellery, vehicles and cash.

Sonny Bradley, aged 30, was jailedfor two-and-a-half years

"As part of our investigations into those burglaries, witnesses and victims reported seeing a black Mercedes, matching the one we tracked this group down in.

"I am pleased that thanks to the tenacity of officers in Rotherham this prolific group are now behind bars where they can cause no further harm to our local communities.

"As part of our commitment to ensuring that these individuals do not profit from their crimes, we are pursuing proceedings under Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) legislation to seize this group’s ill-gotten criminal gains.

"I hope this positive result reassures victims of burglary, which is an intrusive and unpleasant crime, that we have dedicated officers who will not rest until those responsible for these offences are identified and brought before the courts."