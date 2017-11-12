Burglars steal jewellery worth more than £1,000 after smashing through door in Sheffield

Have your say

Burglars stole jewellery worth more than £1,000 after smashing their way into a home in Sheffield.

The crooks gained entry to the property on Hollinsend Road, in Gleadless, by smashing the glass part of the door.

It was one of 10 crimes recorded by police in south-east Sheffield over the last 24 hours.

Other offences included a Suzuki motorbike being stolen from a shed on Crown Place, in Park, and registration plates being taken from a vehicle on Maltravers Road, in Wybourn.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.