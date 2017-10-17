Burglar startles 81-year-old in Sheffield home, leaving her requiring hospital treatment

An 81-year-old woman required hospital treatment after being startled by a burglar in her Sheffield home.

The pensioner was sat in the living room of her flat on Skelton Way, in Woodhouse, when she heard a noise coming from her bedroom.

When she went to investigate, she was shocked to discover the male intruder, who forced the door shut before escaping via a window.

Police said the woman was not injured but was so shaken she required hospital treatment.

The break-in happened last Monday, October 9, at around 5pm, but detectives have now published this photo of one of the necklaces taken, in the hope it will help them catch the culprit.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Penn, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "I'm grateful to those who have offered their support to our investigation so far but we’re yet to identify the person responsible.

"We're hoping that by sharing a photo of one of the necklaces taken during the burglary, it will jog someone's memory.

"While the victim – an elderly woman in her 80s – was not injured, she was left very shaken and upset and did end up requiring hospital treatment.

"Witnesses report seeing a white man of average build wearing a green tracksuit in the area at the time of the burglary and we’re keen to trace this individual, as he could hold important information.

"If you live locally and remember anything that could help us identify the person responsible for this burglary, please get in touch with police.

"Have you seen a necklace like the one pictured for sale in the last week? Have you come into contact with this necklace at all? We’d also like to hear from you."

A quantity of cash, her bank card and some jewellery were taken during the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 808 of October 9. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.