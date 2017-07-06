BREAKING: Two men charged with attempted murder over double stabbing in Sheffield

Two men have been charged over a double stabbing in Sheffield which left the victims fighting for their lives.

O’Niel Orville Josephs, aged 37, of Lowedges Road, Sheffield, and Dwayne Carl Satchell, aged 35, of Park Spring Road, Sheffield, have both been charged with attempted murder following the knifings at the weekend.

Josephs has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, and both men have been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

Emergency services were called to the Wicker on Sunday (July 2) at around 3.15am to reports two men had been stabbed in a fight.

Two men aged 24 and 37 were taken to hospital in a critical condition, and police said yesterday that the 24-year-old remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent were previously released under investigation.

Sunday's stabbings are not believed by police to be linked to the recent gang violence in the nearby Spital Hill area of Burngreaves, where a man was shot and a teenager was knifed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 180 of July 2.