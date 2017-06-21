Breaking: 'Shooting' reported in Sheffield

A man has reportedly been shot in Sheffield this afternoon, with emergency services at the scene.

Reports on Twitter say there is a heavy police presence in Pitsmoor, with road closures in place.

BBC Radio Sheffield reporter Andy Kerslake tweeted just after 5.30pm to say: "Eye-witnesses tell @BBCSheffield they saw a Kurdish man being shot in Pitsmoor as police pour into the area to reassure residents."

One person tweeted to say 'half of Pitsmoor is locked off', and Travel South Yorkshire has warned customers of delays in the area.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and is awaiting a response.