BREAKING: Police at scene of 'ongoing' incident in South Yorkshire

Have your say

Police have flooded the streets of a South Yorkshire suburb this afternoon.

Photos have emerged online of a number of police cars on Neville Avenue, in Kendray, Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police would only say there was an 'ongoing incident' in the Kendray area.

A spokeswoman for the force said it was not able to provide and further details at this stage.

It is believed police were called to the area at around 3pm this afternoon.

We will attempt to bring you an update as we get more information.