BREAKING: Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash off London Road in Sheffield

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian off London Road in Sheffield.

Police and paramedics were called this afternoon, at around 12.15pm, to the scene of the crash near the Beer Engine pub, in Cemetery Road.

Police said a pedestrian had been taken to hospital following the collision

South Yorkshire Police said a pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car and had been taken to Northern General Hospital.

A spokesman for the force said he could not reveal the extent of the person's injuries, nor would he give the person's age or sex at this stage.

Boston Road, which is close to the Waitrose store at St Mary's Gate, remains closed and police said at 2.15pm that cordons were likely to be in place for some time yet.

South Yorkshire Travel said First South Yorkshire Service 3 was on diversion via Ecclesall road and Summerfield road in both directions.