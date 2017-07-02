BREAKING: Major Sheffield street close to recent spate of violence is cordoned off by police

A major street in Sheffield, close to the scene of a recent shooting and stabbings, has been cordoned off by police according to reports.

The Wicker is sealed off from Lady's Bridge to close to the Wicker Arches, near the foot of Spital Hill, The Star has been told.

Forensic officers are reportedly at the scene.

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital last month with a gunshot wound after police were called to Spital Lane, off Spital Hill, in Burngreave.

A 22-year-old man was last week charged in connection with the incident with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

A 17-year-old was earlier stabbed during a street fight in the Burngreave area, in what is believed to be a feud between rival Kurdish and Somalian gangs.

There was also another stabbing in the area last weekend, but police do not believe this to be connected to the gang tensions.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and hope to bring you more information as we have it.