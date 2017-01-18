Breaking: Emergency services at scene of crash on Sheffield road

This was the wreckage after a crash in Sheffield this evening, with drivers warned to be aware of potential delays in the area.

The collision happened on Herries Road, near the junction with Norwood Avenue and Longley Lane at around 8pm today.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone was injured.

A driver who contacted The Star shortly before 9pm said the road was blocked off and traffic was building up following a 'bad crash'.

The Streets Ahead team, which maintains Sheffield's roads, tweeted at 8.18pm to say: "Please be aware of a RTC on Herries Road near the jnc Norwood Ave, our team are en route."