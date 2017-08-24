BREAKING: Crash between lorry and caravan closes M1 southbound near Sheffield

Have your say

A major crash involving a propane gas tank has led to the M1 southbound motorway being closed south of Sheffield.

A large goods vehicle and caravan collided on the motorway between junctions 28 and 29, near Chesterfield, this evening.

Derbyshire Road Police said a propane gas tank had ruptured and the southbound lanes were covered in debris.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted at 6.35pm to say firefighters were working to make a gas canister from the caravan safe.

"Going to take a while to clean up this one," it added.

Highways England said shortly after 7pm that the scene had now been made safe and two out of four southbound lanes had reopened junctions 28 and 29.

It said the other two lanes were likely to remain closed for 'several hours' during the clean-up operation.