Blood centre closes in Sheffield, with loss of nearly 50 jobs

A blood centre in Sheffield which employed around 45 staff has closed as part of NHS cost-cutting measures.

The processing unit on Longley Lane, near the Northern General Hospital, shut its doors for the final time earlier this month.

The Sheffield centre will continue to store stocks of blood until 2020, when this service will be provided at a new unit in Barnsley

Its closure was approved two years ago, when NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) agreed to move manufacturing services in Sheffield and Newcastle to Manchester, as part of plans to save the NHS £3 million a year.

Blood will continue to be stored at the Longley Lane site until 2020, when stock holding units there and in Leeds will be replaced by a new one near Barnsley.

Union members voiced concerns in 2015 that closing the manufacturing centre in Sheffield could put those requiring specially processed blood, including some cancer patients and babies still in the womb, at risk.

These blood products have a shorter shelf-life so often come directly from the processing plant, where the blood has been separated into component parts. Delivery will now involve a journey across the Pennines, which critics said would be subject to delays if there is heavy traffic or road closures.

The blood service has assured people the closure will not compromise patient safety.

Greg Methven, NHSBT's director of blood manufacturing and logistics, said: "Our top priority in making any changes is the security, safety and continuity of our blood supply. These changes will not impact on our ability to supply blood to local hospitals.

"We are confident from our experience operating around the country – including in remote regions and across the Pennines - that we will be able to maintain the supply of blood and blood components in all circumstances."

He added that the organisation had worked closely with hospitals to ensure procedures were in place for the timely provision of specific blood components when required.

He said reduced demand from hospitals for blood meant the Leeds and Sheffield stock holding sites had become too large for its needs and transferring this service to Barnsley would save more than £1m a year in running costs without affecting blood supplies to hospitals.

Blood donation sessions in the three cities will not be affected.

"We're modernising our supply chain because we needed to both reduce waste and to respond to hospitals reduced demand for blood," added Mr Methven.

"By consolidating into a larger centre, we make the best use of the blood we collect from our generous donors and save money for the benefit of the wider NHS."