Big headed? Not us - Sheffield Giants celebrate 25 years rocking the city at Chance to Dance festival

Two of Sheffield's best known faces celebrated a very big birthday - in more ways than one - by showing off their fancy footwork.

The Sheffield Giants and their huge papier mâché heads have wormed their way into people's hearts since being gifted to the city by a Spanish artist 25 years ago this month as part of the Sheffield Festival.

Congratulations to the Sheffield Giants, who are celebrating their 25th birthday this month

The four-metre tall pair, who embody that old footballing cliché 'good feet for a big guy', marked the milestone by doing what they do best - bopping away.

They led the way at the annual Chance to Dance festival in the city centre yesterday (Saturday, July 1), entertaining shoppers on The Moor with their strangely hypnotic moves.

Spectators were treated to everything from ballroom to belly dancing at the free event, with many opting to join in and strut their stuff.

There were also craft workshops for children, who hot to make their own percussion instruments and play in a band.

Crowds get their feet moving

Sheffield's lord mayor, Councillor Anne Murphy, cut an appropriately super-sized birthday cake for the giants and more than 300 people tucked into the colossal confection.

Sandra Barley, events manager for The Moor, said: "The atmosphere's been incredible and it was great to see so many people joining in with the dancing.

"The giants are hugely popular. They're quite a spectacle and surprisingly agile given their size."

War and Peace, as the giants are named, were presented to the city on July 4, 1992.

On Broadway with Kay Robinson on The Moor

The moulds for their heads were smashed with a sledgehammer during the presentation ceremony on the steps of the town hall to ensure there would be no imitators, and the Sheffield City Morris Men were appointed their official custodians - a role they perform to this day.

The pair live at Kelham Island Museum and frequently perform in Sheffield, as well as appearing at festivals around the UK and internationally.

RISE by Sheffield Dance Culture

Contemporary street dance from Hype Dance in Tudor Square

Hype Dance show off their moves

Impressive synchronisation from members of Hype Dance

Crowds feel the rhythm at the Chance to Dance festival