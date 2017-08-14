Bicycle owners in Sheffield warned over spate of thefts

Bicycle owners in Sheffield have been warned over a spate of thefts.

Police in the south west of the city said there had been a recent increase in the number of bicycles being stolen in the area.

They said in many cases thieves had broken into sheds, specifically targeting high-end bicycles.

Sheffield South West Local Policing Team (LPT) urged people to secure their bikes at all times.

"A check of recent criminal activity in our LPT area has shown an increase in the theft of pedal cycles," the team wrote on its Facebook page.

"At this time there is no particular pattern to this criminality as the thefts are occurring at any time during the day and night and in all areas.

"As owners are already aware it is important to secure your cycle at all times whether out in the open or in in a secure building.

"A number of thefts have taken place recently where sheds have been broken into specifically in order to steal high end cycles. KEEP THEM SECURE AND KEEP THEM SAFE!"