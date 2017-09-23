Bells ring out as new bishop of Sheffield is installed

The bells rang out across the city today as Sheffield's new bishop officially took up his new role.

The Right Reverend Pete Wilcox was installed as the city's eighth bishop during a ceremony at Sheffield Cathedral this afternoon.

The new bishop joined a colourful procession of clergy and lay people through the city centre ahead of his installation

In a time-honoured tradition, he knocked three times on the cathedral's main door before being welcomed inside by the Dean of Sheffield, the Very Reverend Peter Bradley.

He prepared for his installation by completing a 50 mile pilgrimage across South Yorkshire, meeting people and holding prayers en route.

The walk began on Monday in Rawcliffe, on the edge of the River Aire, and concluded yesterday with the final leg from Rotherham Central to Sheffield Cathedral.

It was announced in April that the Right Reverend Pete Wilcox had been chosen to become the next bishop of Sheffield.

He is the eighth bishop of Sheffield

He began his career in the clergy in Teesside and was previously Dean of Liverpool Cathedral, a role he held for almost five years.

The 55-year-old Newcastle United fan is married to the novelist Catherine Fox and they have two adult sons.

After his selection was announced, he said he was keen to spread the gospel to young people and to confront social and economic inequalities within the region.

The Right Reverend Philip North had previously been selected to become Sheffield's new bishop but declined the post after a row over his refusal to ordain women priests.

A report into the fiasco found that the Church of England had failed to anticipate the opposition to appointing a bishop in Sheffield who would not ordain women priests.