Be ‘in it to win it’ this festive season with hospice superdraw

One very lucky person will have an extra £2,500 to celebrate with this Christmas, thanks to Bluebell Wood’s Seasonal Superdraw.

Everyone who buys a ticket for the Superdraw run by South Yorkshire’s only children’s hospice by 7 December will be in with a chance of winning the bumper cash prize or a luxury Christmas Hamper.

With all proceeds going to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, the charity that cares for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions, the Seasonal Superdraw will raise valuable funds to help families facing the toughest of times. The draw is scheduled for 15 December, when one happy ticket holder will experience the excitement of landing a fantastic cash prize just before Christmas.

Kelly Spencer, Lottery Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood: “Every Seasonal Superdraw ticket bought between now and 7 December will help our families to create special memories together, throughout Christmas and beyond.

“Whether it’s helping us provide end of life care, music therapy, counselling, sibling support or home visits, every ticket people buy can really help to make a difference. And with prizes that will create unforgettable Christmases for their lucky winners, there’s everything to gain by being in our Superdraw.”

Bluebell Wood supports children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

To buy a Seasonal Superdraw ticket please visit www.bluebellwood.org