Battle to prevent Sheffield pub from becoming a food shop suffers blow

A battle to prevent a Sheffield pub from being replaced with a grocery store has suffered a setback.

Campaigners sought to protect The Cherry Tree Inn, in Brincliffe Edge, from development by getting it listed as an 'asset of community value'.

But Sheffield Council has rejected the request, claiming the applicants provided insufficient evidence of the Carter Knowle Avenue watering hole's value to the neighbourhood.

Its decision, published today, says no details were provided of how the pub supports local groups, and quotes the building's owner Enterprise Inns as saying the pub is 'neither busy nor popular'.

The Co-operative Group applied in November to demolish the pub and build a food outlet in its place, which it claimed would create jobs and increase choice for shoppers.

Carter Knowle & Millhouses Community Group (CKMCG) applied to have the pub listed as an ACV, which would give the community six months in which to put in a bid should the building be put up for sale.

The application, which was supported by two other neighbourhood groups, claimed the pub promoted 'community cohesion' by enabling people to meet and socialise.

It described the venue as a very popular pub and said there were plans to host social an educational sessions for local people who are isolated or lonely.

The decision to reject the application was taken by Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for community services and libraries.

His ruling, published on Thursday, states that no such services are currently provided and says Enterprise Inns claims trading figures show the pub is neither busy nor popular.

"The owner also believes there will be no impact on the community if usage of the property as a public house ceases because the local residents already prefer to go elsewhere," the report continues.

The council's ruling outlines the applicant's belief that the owner has deliberately allowed the pub to become run-down so it can generate more money from an alternative use for the site.

"Whilst there is clearly support for this nomination and interest in the planning application, there is a lack of detailed support for the community function currently provided by the pub such as testimonials from users/groups that benefit from the current usage of the pub," the written decision states.

CKMCG secretary Mike Hodson accused the council of having an 'erratic' approach to ACV nominations and said the group planned to challenge the ruling.

The Star has contacted Enterprise Inns and the Co-operative Group for a comment.

Earlier this month, councillors rejected an application to convert The Plough at Sandygate into a convenience store.

The Plough is one of eight pubs across the city and 13 sites in total to have been recognised as assets of community value.

