Batter than all the rest: Chippy of the Year winner

A Sheffield fish shop and restaurant has battered the competition for the second year running to be crowned The Star’s Chippy of the Year.

Staff at FryMaster on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, were overjoyed when they were told they had taken the prestigious title once again.

Richard Pearce of Frymaster who have won Chippy of the Year 2017.

Owner Richard Pearce said: “I was really pleased when I found out we had won, but the fact we have made it two years on the trot was fantastic.

“I’m really pleased for all my staff as they worked really hard to get our name out there.”

Despite taking first place just days ago, Richard added that customers have already been mentioning their big win.

“When we won last year we saw trade take off and it’s been growing ever since. Word has got out already about this year’s win and we are really busy.”

Richard has been fish-frying for 30 years and credits his success to being a chip off the old block – his parents and grandparents are also fish-fryers as are his brothers and sisters.

He added: “I use a family recipe for the batter which has been passed down to me from my grandma. It’s been in the family for 80 years.

“The customers tell me that they have never tasted fish and chips like mine before – even at the coast.”

Proud Richard has already set his sights on swimming ahead of others in next year’s contest too.

He added: “One of the first things I thought when I was told we had won was how to I make it three times in a row.

“I’m going to get a sign made for the window which says ‘Chippy of the Year 2016, Chippy of the Year 2017 and then Chippy of the Year with a question mark.

“I think the reason why we have won again is a combination of a few things – good food, good prices and good staff. I serve fish and chips for £3.95.”

The runner-up was 2014 winner Shaws, on Bridge Street, Killamarsh, and in third place was Poseidon Fish Bar, on Abbey Lane, Beauchief.