At last! Childhood sweethearts from Sheffield finally tie the knot after 35 years apart

Childhood sweethearts from Sheffield who reunited after 35 years apart say their wedding day was 'just perfect'.

Carol Guest and Neil Wainwright first fell for each other as 15-year-olds at Myers Grove School - now Forge Valley School - in Stannington.

Carol and Neil in their wedding finery (photo by Lloyd Bunting (Gemini Photography))

But after a painful breakup while still at school they would not speak to each other until finally meeting up again two years ago.

Having instantly rekindled their flame and proved inseparable since, they finally tied the knot at Wortley Hall last month before heading to Newquay for their honeymoon.

Carol, who is now 52 and has five children, said: "We had a brilliant wedding day. It was just perfect."

She added that the big day had definitely been worth the wait, and said several of their old school friends had even been there to watch it happen.

There was also a surprise for Neil on the day, as Carol had arranged a singing waiter who burst into song between the main course and dessert.

The couple, now living together in Stocksbridge, have just returned from their honeymoon, on which they were joined by two of Carol's children.