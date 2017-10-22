Arson suspected as cars go up in flames in Sheffield

Have your say

Two cars which went up in flames in a Sheffield suburb overnight are believed to have been deliberately set alight.

Firefighters were called to Ingelow Avenue, in Parson Cross, at about 3.30am this morning.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue sent one fire engine, and the crew spent around an hour tackling the blaze.

Jonathan Ward, watch manager at Elm Lane fire station, said: "The cars were opposite each other and owned by the same person.

"The fires are believed to have been deliberately started, and police are investigating."