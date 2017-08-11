APPEAL: Man 'slashed across face' in Sheffield park

A young man was 'slashed across the face' in a Sheffield park.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the 22-year-old was attacked in Manor Fields Park, off City Road, in Manor, yesterday evening.

South Yorkshire Police said: "At around 5.30pm yesterday, officers received reports that a man had been slashed across the face during the incident in Manor Fields Park off City Road in Sheffield.

"The 22-year-old was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries including reviewing CCTV. There is currently no description of the offender."

Anyone who was in the area at the time has been asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 841 of August 10.