APPEAL: E-fit issued after man 'hits young girl and seriously injures woman' in South Yorkshire

Police are hunting a man who allegedly assaulted a young girl and a woman in South Yorkshire.

Detectives today issued an e-fit of a man they are seeking in connection with the reported attack in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said the man reportedly approached a 36-year-old woman and punched her close to Cheswold's Public House on Saturday, June 17.

When another woman and a young girl, believed to be aged around 10, tried to intervene, the man was believed to have hit the young girl.

The woman had been walking back to her car on Airbourne Road after attending the classic car show in the car park of Cheswold and Vue Cinema, that afternoon at around 5pm when she glanced towards a man and woman she heard arguing on the corner of the roundabout near to the junction with Gilwice Way.

Moments later, the man involved in the argument is believed to have approached the woman and reportedly punched her in the face.

The woman the man had been arguing with and the young girl tried to intervene, at which point the girl was also reported to have been hit by the man.

All three then made off towards Cheswold.

The 36-year-old victim is still receiving treatment for the serious facial injuries she sustained in the attack.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any other information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 811 of June 17.