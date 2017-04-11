APPEAL: Do you recognise stolen goods recovered in Sheffield?

Do you recognise any of this stolen property, which has been recovered by police in Sheffield?

Officers are trying to reunite the goods, including sat-nav devices, an iPod nano and designer sunglasses, with their owners.

The items, recovered this week by South Yorkshire Police, are thought to have been stolen from the south-west area of the city between Wednesday, March 22 and yesterday (Monday, April 11).

Anyone who believes the property is theirs, or has any information regarding the theft, is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 718 of April 10, 2017.

