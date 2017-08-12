APPEAL: Coroners seek to trace relatives of man with Sheffield links

Have your say

Coroners in Yorkshire are seeking to trace the relatives of a man with links to Sheffield.

Glen Barmby died on Tuesday in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, aged 55, and West Yorkshire Police have said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

He is known to have links to Sheffield as well as Halifax, Huddersfield and Brighouse, and he is believed to have had a brother.

Any relatives have been asked to contact coroners officer Jayne Dawson on 01274 373754.