Apology after disabled Sheffield pensioner waits four months for bathroom light to be fixed

A partially sighted Sheffield pensioner waited four months for the bathroom light to be fixed at her council home.

Dorothy Smith, aged 74, had to feel her way around in the darkness during that time, according to her horrified daughter.

Kier, the council contractor responsible, has apologised for the delay and said the service fell short of the high standards it would expect.

Ms Smith's daughter Diane Knell said she first reported the fault after the bathroom ceiling at the property in High Green sprang a leak in early October.

She claims to have badgered the council and Kier relentlessly for something to be done, but the repairs were not completed until Monday, January 30.

"My mum is blind in one eye and has dementia. It's disgraceful that for four months she was in total darkness, having to feel her way around the bathroom using the walls," said Ms Knell.

"Luckily she has me looking out for her, but I hate to think there are other elderly people being treated like this who don't have anyone to stand up for them."

A spokesperson for Kier said: "We are sorry for the problems Mrs Smith has experienced regarding her bathroom light, and for the delay in resolving the issue.

"On this occasion, our service has not met the high standards we would expect, and we have been in touch with Mrs Smith’s daughter to apologise personally.

"A full repair to the source of the leak was completed on Thursday, January 26. A full lighting check was carried out in Mrs Smith’s property on Monday, January 30 and confirmed everything is working properly."

VIDEO: Olympics hero Jessica Ennis-Hill helping to inspire others at Sheffield Hallam parkrun

VIDEO: Motorbike goes up in flames after crash with car in Doncaster town centre

Police alert after woman seen 'in distress' in the back of a car in South Yorkshire

Sheffield man attacked after confronting thieves breaking into his van

Sheffield thief hunted after breaking into house, stealing car and using stolen credit cards

South Yorkshire firefighters tackle car blazes

Dog freed in Rotherham after getting paw stuck for three hours

New Bishop of Sheffield explains opposition to ordaining women into priesthood

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s surreal to walk in and see Jordan in the dressing room’ - Andy Rhodes on Sheffield Wednesday’s new arrival

Sheffield United: Wilder’s joy at James Hanson’s immediate impact