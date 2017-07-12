Almost £25k raised for South Yorkshire hospice in memory of ‘Yellowman’

Almost £25,000 has been donated to Rotherham Hospice in memory of a former patient who touched the lives of many.

David Middleton, who was well-known at Bramall Lane as the enthusiastic Blades supporter in a bright yellow sweatshirt behind the Kop goal, died in 2014.

David, who was known as ‘Yellowman’ had been diagnosed with terminal gallbladder cancer in 2012.

Since that time friends and family of father-of-two have been fundraising for to help others with the disease.

After David’s death, his loved ones staged the annual Friends of Yellowman Golf Tournament to raise funds - and it has been an annual event ever since.

This year’s event has raised a record £7,760, bringing the total raised since 2014 to £24,760.

David’s wife Fiona said: “My husband would have been so humbled that an event in his name has raised so much and is still going strong after five years.

“The hospice staff are truly angels, you just can’t see their wings. They gave David the care he needed to help manage his pain. His last weeks at home would not have been possible without the hospice at home team.

“Rotherham Hospice patients and their families are afforded the respect dignity and help they need at the most difficult time in their lives.

“The sad thing is there are not enough beds for all who need them and we are very proud to be doing our bit to help in David’s name.”

The money raised from this years tournament has been given to the hospice.

Next year’s event is already in the planning. To get involved, go to www.facebook.com/FriendsofYellowman site.