All stars match in popular Sheffield teenager’s memory

Chris Waddle’s All Stars will be playing at Hallam Football Club this October in memory of popular Sheffield teenager Scott Marsden, who passed away last March.

The event at the Sandygate Road ground on Sunday 8 October will raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, which supported the family of 14-year-old Scott after he passed away following a British kickboxing title fight in Leeds.

Forge Valley pupil Scott, who lived with his family in Hillsborough, was a respected kickboxer and had won a 50kg gold title at the World Kickboxing Association finals in Spain in 2015. He also played with Hallam FC juniors, managed by Mick Grant, organiser of the fundraiser, for five years. Mick said:

“I always remember Scott first coming along with his best mate when they started with the U9s. Scott was a massively popular member of the team and his drive and determination spurred team mates on around him. Scott gave everything, every time that he played, and was a credit to his parents and the club.

“When we asked Chris Waddle if he’d be willing to host an All Stars match for Scott’s family, he said yes straight away. We’re hoping to have the U16s playing the All Stars and then a team of dads playing them. It should be an entertaining day for everyone involved and a great way to support Bluebell Wood in memory of Scott.”

Scott’s mum Jo said: “Scott was a typical sports mad 14-year-old, but also very giving. He would always try to help others. He went out to collect his sister Katie one evening and when they returned, she was wearing his coat and he was carrying her bags.

“Losing Scott has been incredibly difficult, but the support from Bluebell Wood gave us sanctuary during our darkest days and continues to help us. We stayed in Bluebell Wood’s Primrose suite with Scott, where we were able to be with him and start to come to terms with what had happened.

“We want to give back to Bluebell Wood and Hallam FC were keen to do something in memory of Scott, so this match gives us the chance to do that. We hope as many people as possible come along on 8 October to support a really worthwhile cause.”

Gail Parkin, Community Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re here for families when they need us most, whether that’s helping them create special memories to treasure or end-of-life support and counselling. We’re looking forward to seeing lots of faces at Hallam FC in October, honouring Scott’s memory and helping to raise money for families in need across South Yorkshire and beyond.”

Tickets for the match can be bought on the day, Sunday 8 October, at Hallam FC, Sandygate Road, Sheffield, S10 5SE. Gates will open at 2pm and the match will kick off at 3pm. The fundraising day will include the all-stars match, a raffle and the chance to win signed football shirts.

For ideas to help Bluebell Wood support families facing the toughest of times in South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire please visit www.bluebellwood.org