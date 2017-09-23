Air ambulance scrambled after teenage passenger falls off motorbike in Doncaster

Have your say

An air ambulance was scrambled after a teenage passenger fell off a motorbike in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Livingstone Avenue, near Sandall Park, yesterday after a boy aged 15 fell and injured himself.

Police said the teenager was taken to hospital by road with minor injuries.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 3.47pm by the ambulance service, which advised us a passenger had fallen off the back of a motorbike.

"He sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was kept in as a precaution.

"No other vehicles were involved."

Police said the driver of the motorbike had left the scene when emergency services arrived, but the vehicle was still present.

The Friends of Sandall Park group has previously raised concerns about bikers tearing through the park and surrounding streets, 'terrorising' pedestrians and other road users.