72 holes, 35 miles, one day: Sheffield golfers take on mammoth charity challenge

A golfing duo are preparing to complete 72 holes in one day at four courses across Sheffield to fund a life-changing mission.

Chris Jeavons, who is the pastor at Spa View Community Church in Hackenthorpe, is undertaking the challenge with friend and 'fellow below-average golfer' Chris Watson.

One of the houses built as part of the Homes of Hope project

They are seeking to raise £6,500 so a team from the church can travel to Mexico and build a house for an impoverished family in just two days.

The two Chrises, who will tee off this Friday at 5am, expect to walk around 35 miles and take some 800 shots between them before sinking the final putts as darkness descends.

They will take to the fairways at Reinshaw Park, Kilton Forest, Bondhay and Birley Wood golf clubs, all of which have kindly allowed them to play for free.

"We're not big golfers so it's going to be interesting. We'll probably spend a lot of time searching for balls in bushes," said father-of-two Mr Jeavons, aged 34.

An example of the shacks which some of Mexico's poorest families currently call home

"I've been out twice before to build homes in Mexico and it's amazing to be able to change someone's life forever in just two days. It's been a dream of mine to take a team from the church.

"Some of these people are living in cardboard boxes and getting their own home means they're less likely to contract diseases and more likely to stay in education, get a job and hold that job down. It's given so many people a helping hand."

Mr Jeavons and Mr Watson, a 31-year-old business manager from Kiveton, will be among a team of about a dozen people from the church travelling to Mexico in February.

As well as building a house, they will work in a local orphanage, a rehab clinic and a refuge centre for women.

They must raise the money for building materials before they depart, and the golfing challenge is the first of a number of fundraising events they are planning.

The trip is organised by Youth With a Mission, which has built 5,000 homes over the last 25 years through its Homes of Hope project.

* You can donate at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/spaviewcommunitychurch/mexico2018.