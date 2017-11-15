£220,000 fine after worker falls to death at wood recycling plant near Sheffield

A company has been fined nearly £220,000 after a worker fell to his death at a wood recycling plant near Sheffield.

Paul Littlewood was working at R Plevin & Sons' site at Hazlehead, in Crow Edge, South Yorkshire, when he plunged four metres from a platform.

He died from his injuries following the accident at the facility near Penistone on June 30, 2014.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found a wire rope which should have been fastened in place to protect staff had been hanging loose at the time.

The regulator said the firm failed to carry out a suitable assessment for sheeting and un-sheeting trailers, and there were inadequate measures in place to protect workers from the risk of falls.

The Lancashire-based wood waste company appeared at Sheffield Crown Court, where it admitted breaching health and safety regulations. It was fined £216,000 and ordered to pay £31,267 in costs.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Tim Johnson said: "The incident could have easily been prevented by providing either automatic sheeting or self-closing gates similar to those at the access point on Mobile Elevated Work Platforms, coupled with a double guard rail along the length of the work platform.

"It is a requirement to carry out suitable planning for significant risks such as working at height. The sheeting and un-sheeting of lorry trailers is clearly working at height and the company should have identified the risks and control measures necessary to prevent this fatal accident."