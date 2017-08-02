20 years since The Full Monty hit cinema screens: share your memories

Believe it or not, it's 20 years since The Full Monty became Sheffield's most successful cinematic export.

The comedy about a group of unemployed steel workers baring all was made for $3.5 million but grossed a whopping $258m and spawned a hit Broadway musical adaptation.

Robert Carlyle in The Full Monty

The film, which had legions of American fans quoting Sheffield slang from nesh to chuffin' Nora, was released on August 29, 1997.

The Star is planning to celebrate the 20th anniversary with a series of features, and we want to hear from you.

Do you remember seeing filming taking place? Were you one of the many locals recruited as extras? Did you get to meet any of the stars?

We're also keen to hear your favourite scenes and your views on how well the comedy, ranked by the British Film Institute as the nation's 25th greatest movie of the last century, has stood the test of time.

And was the film a great advert for Sheffielders' wit, ingenuity and pluck or did it simply reinforce northern stereotypes, prematurely predict the demise of the local steel industry and hamper efforts to revive the slumbering economy?

Please share your memories, photos and thoughts via Twitter, Facebook or by emailing robert.cumber1@jpress.co.uk.