£10,000 award on offer for flood 'heroes' in South Yorkshire

Flood 'heroes' who have gone out of their way to protect communities in South Yorkshire from a repeat of the 2007 catastrophe could win up to £10,000.

An insurance firm which specialises in protecting homes at risk of flooding wants to reward people and groups defending their regions against another disastrous deluge.

Flood Re has launched its 'Local Hero' search following the 10th anniversary of the Great Flood, which killed two people in Sheffield, left hundreds homeless and caused an estimated £1bn of damage across South Yorkshire.

The national winner of the awards, sponsored by Covéa Insurance and NFU Mutual, will receive £10,000 which they can put towards their community's response to flooding or donate to a local flood relief charity of their choice.

Andy Bord, Chief Executive of Flood Re, said: "People who live in places at flood risk know only too well the devastation that can be caused by flooding. Each village, town and city has its own characteristics and often the best responses to flood come from groups of local citizens.

"We want to champion the great work that is being done on the ground by these individuals and community flood groups to address flooding and minimise its impact. We want to reward those who truly deserve the title 'Local Hero' and raise the profile of what works best to prepare for and combat the impact of flooding.

* To make a nomination, ahead of the September 18 deadline, visit www.floodre.co.uk/localheroes.