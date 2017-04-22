Woman sought over 'hate crime' at South Yorkshire station

Police are hunting a woman who allegedly launched a volley of abuse at a South Yorkshire ticket inspector.

British Transport Police (BTP) has appealed for information following the 'hate crime', which it says happened at Rotherham Central railway station earlier this month.

It says a woman refused to show a ticket to an inspector when asked on April 6 and then became abusive towards the inspector, with the incident lasting for over 10 minutes.

Officers investigating the incident, which happened between 5.15pm and 5.30pm that evening, have released a CCTV image of a woman they believe could help with their enquiries.

Investigating officer PC Ewan Brechin said: “As you can imagine the revenue inspector was left feeling really upset and distressed over the incident. Everyone has the right to work and travel in a safe environment.

"I am keen to speak to the woman in the CCTV image as I believe she has vital information about the incident that could help with the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or to text 61016, citing the reference code 156 21/04/2017.