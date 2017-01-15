Witness appeal as another schoolboy is left fighting for life after second serious crash in South Yorkshire in two days

A schoolboy has been left fighting for his life after the second serious crash involving a teenager in South Yorkshire this weekend.

A 14-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision in the Thrybergh area of Rotherham yesterday (Saturday, January 14) afternoon.

Police said the boy was involved in a collision with a black Ford Focus in Oldgate Lane, close to St Peter's Church, at around 12.35pm. He was taken to hospital, where he remained yesterday evening.

The driver of the Focus, which is believed to have been travelling towards Dalton from Thrybergh, was not injured.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 475 of 14 January 2017.

