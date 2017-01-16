Teenage girl's body discovered on pathway in South Yorkshire

An investigation has been launched after a teenage girl's body was found in South Yorkshire today.

Police were called to the Dinnington area of Rotherham this morning, at around 10.55am, after members of the public made the grisly discovery on a pathway off Lordens Hill.

South Yorkshire Police this afternoon said the death was being treated as suspicious and a 'number of enquiries' were underway.

Temporary Superintendent Sarah Poolman said: "The investigation is in its very early stages however we are treating the death as suspicious.

"To provide reassurance to the local community and wider general public, additional police patrols are in place and will continue over the coming days.

"I would urge anyone who believes they have information about the incident to please come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16.

