New £12.2m urgent care centre opens at South Yorkshire hospital

A new £12.2m urgent care centre has opened at a South Yorkshire hospital.

Rotherham Hospital's Urgent and Emergency Care Centre welcomed its first visitors today (Thursday, July 6).

Bosses at the hospital hope the new facility, which is open around the clock, will reduce the number of avoidable hospital admissions by ensuring patients are treated in the community or at home where appropriate.

They also say it will improve joint working with the hospital's partners including GPs, community services and mental health services.

The new centre will house teams from emergency care, mental health and social care, as well as accommodating Rotherham's out-of-hours GP service.

Dr Kay Stenton, emergency department consultant at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said ahead of the opening: “We are all very excited about the improvements we are making in Rotherham to deliver high quality urgent and emergency care to our patients. Our new, purpose-built centre will help people choose the right place for their care needs.

"For those with minor injuries or ailments, seeing a GP or local pharmacist will often be the best option. Most people won’t need to come here but for those with urgent and emergency care needs, the centre has been designed to ensure they are seen quickly by the most appropriate healthcare worker whether this is a nurse, doctor or a GP."