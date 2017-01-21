Football club broken into again

Thieves have again targeted the Rawmarsh St Joseph's Junior Football Club, but those who broke into the premises on Friday morning came away with next to nothing.

Some packets of crisps and three bottles of soft drink were all that was taken from the clubhouse on Back Lane, but it will still cost the young players much more than that, according to those who run the club.

The club will be forced to cough up about £1,000 to fix the smashed boards in the change rooms and canteen area. It's money that would be usually put towards kids and their football.

Club chairman Derek Brice was devastated at the damage and the knock-on effect it would have on the young players.

It is the second time the club has been broken into in the past two years. The club installed a security alarm last time.

Mr Brice estimated the break-in happened about 2am.

"I don't know what they expected to find," Mr Brice said.

"People have learnt that you you don't keep money or equipment on these premises.

"I just don't know what they expected from us."

Club treasurer Trevor Hodge discovered the damage while driving past the ground on Friday.

Nearly 200 kids play for the club, across 14 teams. It's run by volunteers.

"We're all self-financed," Mr Brice, who is a resident of Rose Hill Avenue, Rawmarsh, said.

"We are always on the lookout for sponsors."