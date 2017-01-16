'Fly high angel' - tributes pour in to girl found dead on South Yorkshire pathway

Touching tributes have been paid after a teenage girl was discovered dead on a pathway in South Yorkshire today.

Flowers are already piling up close to where the body of the girl, named locally as Leonne, was found off Lordens Hill in Dinnington, Rotherham, this morning.

Many people left messages for the girl, named locally as Leonne, and her family

A heartbreaking message at the scene says: "Miss you so much. Sleep tight. Fly high angle (sic)."

Another reads: "Can't believe this has actually happened. I'm going to miss you so much. Rest in peace. Love you loads."

One note, addressed to the girl's family, says: "We can't begin to imagine what you are going through."

Tributes also flooded in to the teenager on Facebook, where messages including 'sleep tight u beautiful angel' and 'fly high angel love you ya will be the brightest star'.

'Fly high angel' was a common tribute used by those expressing their grief

It is understood the girl, reported to be aged 16, had gone missing the previous night.

A local charity called Jade, which runs a youth centre in Dinnington, offered its support to those affected by the tragedy.

A message on the charity's Facebook page read: "Any young people needing somewhere to go, someone to talk to, or any support at this sad time,

help will be available. Our thoughts are with you all."

Detectives have launched a probe into the 'suspicious' death after the girl's body was found at around 10.55am by members of the public.

A local youth charity offered its support to those affected by the tragedy

Temporary Superintendent Sarah Poolman, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "The investigation is in its very early stages however we are treating the death as suspicious.

"To provide reassurance to the local community and wider general public, additional police patrols are in place and will continue over the coming days.

"I would urge anyone who believes they have information about the incident to please come forward."

Kevin Barron, MP for Rother Valley, joined those sending their wishes to the family: "I am incredibly sad to hear about the discovery of a teenage girl’s body in Dinnington near my constituency office this morning.

The girl's body was discovered by members of the public shortly before 11am

"I would like to send my condolences to the family and friends of this young girl. We must now allow the police time to investigate."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16.

More flowers at the scene