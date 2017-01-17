Donations pour in to fundraising page in memory of Dinnington teenager Leonne Weeks, following murder arrest

Donations are pouring in for the family of Dinington teenager Leonne Weeks, after a body believed to be hers was found on a pathway.

A JustGiving page, which was only launched today, had this evening already raised more than £700 towards the £5,000 target, with nearly 50 people having contributed.

Forensics officers at the scene where the body was found (Thomas Temple/SWNS - Leeds)

A message on the fundraising page started by Michelle Firth describes Leonne, aged 16, as 'a beautiful angel taken too soon', adding 'let's raise some money to help the family at this awful time'.

Among the well-wishers leaving messages on the page were Janice Woodward, who wrote: "R.I.P Leonne. Such a beautiful, bubbly girl with so much ahead of her. Always in our thoughts, Sleep tight❤❤"

Another tribute, from Emily Jane, reads: "R.I.P princess! Gone but never forgotten..just thinking of the laughs and smiles we had togeather.... you will defiantly be the brightest star in the sky beautiful...❤"

Detectives today arrested an 18-year-old Dinnington man on suspicion of murder in connection with the discovery of a teenage girl's body on a pathway off Lordens Hill, Dinnington, yesterday morning.

Leonne Weeks' family said she was a 'lovely girl who wouldn't hurt a fly' (Alex Cousins/SWNS - Leeds)

South Yorkshire Police have yet to formally identify the girl whose body was found, but it is widely believed to be Leonne Weeks, who had been reported missing earlier that morning.

Leonne's aunt Jean Oldfield today described her as a 'lovely girl who wouldn't hurt a fly' and said the family was in a 'state of shock'.

It is believed Leonne is a former pupil at Dinnington High School and was studying a course at Dinnington College.

Police are still appealing for information and have asked anyone who thinks they can help to call 101, quoting incident number 256 of January 16.

Mourners continued to add to the flowers and tributes near the scene today (Thomas Temple/SWNS - Leeds)

