Cannabis worth £500k found during raid in South Yorkshire

This is the forest of cannabis, worth an estimated £500,000, discovered during police raids in South Yorkshire.

Officers found around 500 cannabis plants when they searched two properties in Rotherham yesterday evening.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing the class B drug and is being questioned by police.

South Yorkshire Police said officers visited two addresses on Henley Grove Road in Masborough, where the drugs farm was uncovered, at around 8.30pm yesterday.

Detective Sergeant Iain Martin said: "Yesterday’s operation was part of our ongoing work in Rotherham to tackle drugs and organised crime.

"We will continue to target and dismantle this dangerous and illegal activity not only across Rotherham but across the force as a whole."