Tom Daley’s diving star partner makes a splash with visit to South Yorkshire school

Making a splash with his visit to a South Yorkshire school was a national sportsman recently.

The children of St Alban’s Catholic Primary School in Denaby were visited by James Denny, who has represented Great Britain at international level at diving.

All the youngsters participated in a fun fitness circuit with James who then went on to deliver an assembly to the whole school to inspire the children of his exciting career.

School business manager Helen Strawbridge said: “The children loved every minute of his visit.”