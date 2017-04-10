South Yorkshire teacher who failed to report pupil's claim about abuse at home is spared a ban

A South Yorkshire teacher failed to report a pupil's claim that he was being abused at home, a hearing found.

Graham Perry was teaching at Northbridge Enterprise College, Doncaster, in December 2015 when a pupil told him he was being bullied and/or hit by his mother's partner.

He failed to report the matter to his superiors or social workers and the school only learned of the allegation the following February, a professional conduct panel of the National College for Teaching and Leadership heard.

When Mr Perry was confronted by his headteacher about his behaviour, he shouted at her and threatened to punch her in the face, the panel found.

Members of the panel found the teacher, who no longer works at the school, was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and his actions may have affected the pupil's well-being.

But they decided not to ban him or impose any other punishment as his judgement had been clouded by stress and his actions were not deliberate.

They also heard how he was a 'good' and 'popular' tutor who had shown remorse for his behaviour and undergone anger management and counselling.

"Given that the nature and severity of the behaviour is at the less serious end of the possible spectrum and in light of the mitigating factors that were present in this case and the insight shown, the panel has determined that a recommendation for a prohibition order will not be appropriate in this case," they ruled.

"The panel considers that the publication of the adverse findings it has made is sufficient to send an appropriate message to the teacher, as to the standards of behaviour that are not acceptable and meets the public interest requirement of declaring proper standards of the profession."

The panel's recommendation was upheld by education secretary Justine Greening.

Northbridge Enterprise College is a special school for secondary age pupils located in an adapted industrial unit in Elwis Street, close to Doncaster town centre.

