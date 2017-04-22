South Yorkshire teacher banned over romp with schoolgirl on prom night

A former South Yorkshire teacher who engaged in sexual activity with a pupil and a third person after a school prom has been banned.

Francoise Jenkins was working at Danum Academy, in Doncaster, when she began an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable female student in 2007, a disciplinary panel heard.

The 45-year-old befriended the girl and obtained her mobile number from the school database, before visiting her at the homeless shelter where the pupil was staying and engaging in sexual activity with her, a hearing found.

On the night of the school prom, she drank alcohol with the pupil, who was in the second year of sixth form, before inviting her home and engaging in sexual activity with the pupil and an unnamed man.

She then tried to cover up the relationship by paying the man £13,000 so he would not report the relationship, the panel concluded, though Ms Jenkins claimed the payment was to buy him out of her house.

Details of the relationship were passed to the school in 2007 by staff at the homeless shelter where the pupil had been living, but no further action was taken as the pupil was not prepared to make a statement to police.

Ms Jenkins continued to have a sexual relationship with her for just under two years.

She stopped teaching at the school in July 2015 but continued working elsewhere in a teaching capacity.

Only after the pupil disclosed details of their relationship to the school in November that year was Ms Jenkins suspended from teaching while the matter was investigated.

A professional conduct panel of the National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL) found Ms Jenkins guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.

The panel ruled she had abused her 'position of trust' by initiating a relationship with a 'vulnerable' pupil while she was still on the school roll.

It heard she had blamed her actions on a lack of safeguarding training and when the pupil contacted her again in October 2015 she 'actively seemed to be pursuing a relationship again'.

"The panel finds it important that Ms Jenkins continues to blame her actions on a lack of safeguarding training she had had at the time," the panel's report states.

"Additionally, by continuing to try to be friends with Pupil A some years later in the exchange of text messages in October 2015, Ms Jenkins has continued to demonstrate a lack of understanding of her responsibilities as a teacher and a failure to understand the harm she caused.

"This leads the panel to consider that Ms Jenkins has not learned from her actions. Accordingly, there may be a risk that such behaviour could occur again in the future."

Ms Jenkins was banned indefinitely from teaching and was prohibited from applying for the right to teach again, in a ruling made on March 31 and published yesterday (Friday, April 21).